Sports

Marcelino, Castro lead Lancaster to 8-4 win over Rancho Cucamonga

The Associated Press

Rancho Cucamonga, California

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Marcelino hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning, and Luis Castro homered and scored two runs as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 8-4 on Friday.

The triple by Marcelino scored Ryan Vilade, Todd Czinege, and Castro to give the JetHawks a 7-2 lead.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the seventh when Vilade scored on a wild pitch.

Moises Ceja (1-0) got the win in relief while Rancho Cucamonga starter Gerardo Carrillo (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

  Comments  

Read Next

Lomachenko stops Crolla in 4th, defends lightweight belts

Sports

Lomachenko stops Crolla in 4th, defends lightweight belts

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

Vasyl Lomachenko defended his WBA and WBO lightweight belts with a violent fourth-round stoppage of Britain's Anthony Crolla.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Long leads Tacoma to 10-3 win over Albuquerque

Sports

Martinez’s single leads Inland Empire to 3-2 win over Lake Elsinore

Sports

Joseph’s double leads Las Vegas to 9-8 win over Fresno

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service