Marcelino, Castro lead Lancaster to 8-4 win over Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Marcelino hit a bases-clearing triple in the fifth inning, and Luis Castro homered and scored two runs as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 8-4 on Friday.

The triple by Marcelino scored Ryan Vilade, Todd Czinege, and Castro to give the JetHawks a 7-2 lead.

The JetHawks tacked on another run in the seventh when Vilade scored on a wild pitch.

Moises Ceja (1-0) got the win in relief while Rancho Cucamonga starter Gerardo Carrillo (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.