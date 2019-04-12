Sports

Tocci’s run leads Nashville to 7-3 win over San Antonio

The Associated Press

San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Carlos Tocci and Zack Granite scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the Nashville Sounds secure a 7-3 victory over the San Antonio Missions on Friday.

The error came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Sounds a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Andy Ibanez hit an RBI single and then scored on a three-run home run by Matt Davidson.

In the bottom of the ninth, San Antonio cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Tyrone Taylor.

Starter Richelson Pena (1-1) got the win while Donnie Hart (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

