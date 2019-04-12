Sports
Fisher’s homer leads Round Rock to 4-2 win over Memphis
ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Derek Fisher hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Round Rock Express to a 4-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Friday.
The home run by Fisher capped a three-run inning and gave the Express a 4-2 lead after Garrett Stubbs scored on an error earlier in the inning.
After Round Rock crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, Memphis went up 2-1 after Rangel Ravelo hit an RBI double in the sixth inning and Joe Hudson hit a solo home run in the eighth.
Ralph Garza (1-0) got the win in relief while Ryan Meisinger (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Redbirds, Hudson homered and singled.
