Torres’ sac fly leads Clinton to 8-6 win over Beloit

The Associated Press

Beloit, Wisconsin

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Christopher Torres drove in Thomas Jones with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to an 8-6 win over the Beloit Snappers on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Torres, part of a three-run inning, gave the LumberKings a 7-6 lead before Jerar Encarnacion hit an RBI double later in the inning.

C.J. Carter (1-1) got the win in relief while Calvin Coker (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Snappers did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

