Sports

Lacroix leads Quad Cities to 8-3 win over Wisconsin

The Associated Press

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jonathan Lacroix singled twice, as the Quad Cities River Bandits exploded for a season-high in runs in an 8-3 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Friday.

Down 2-1 in the fifth, Wisconsin tied the game when Brice Turang hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gabriel Garcia.

Quad Cities answered in the next half-inning, scoring five runs to take the lead. The River Bandits sent 10 men to the plate as Cesar Salazar and Scott Schreiber hit RBI doubles en route to the five-run lead.

R.J. Freure (1-0) got the win in relief while Aaron Ashby (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

David Fry was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Timber Rattlers.

