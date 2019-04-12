Reed leads Amarillo to 5-1 win over Corpus Christi

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Buddy Reed hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Amarillo Sod Poodles to a 5-1 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday.

The home run by Reed scored Nate Easley to give the Sod Poodles a 2-1 lead.

The Sod Poodles later added a run in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Peter Van Gansen hit a solo home run, while Webster Rivas hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Starter T.J. Weir (1-0) got the win while Colin McKee (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Texas League game.