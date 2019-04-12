Sports

Cabrera’s single leads Tampa to 3-0 win over Daytona

The Associated Press

Daytona Beach, Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 3-0 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Friday.

The single by Cabrera scored Pablo Olivares and Diego Castillo to break a scoreless tie.

The Tarpons tacked on another run in the seventh when Isiah Gilliam scored on a fielder's choice.

Tampa starter Glenn Otto (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Austin Orewiler (0-1) took the tough loss in the Florida State League game after allowing two runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Tortugas were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Tarpons' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

