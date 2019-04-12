Unroe leads Florida to 10-7 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Riley Unroe had three hits and three RBI, as the Florida Fire Frogs exploded for a season-high in runs in a 10-7 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Friday. The Mets saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Florida started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a two-run double by Unroe.

The Fire Frogs later added three runs in the third, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.

Florida starter Hayden Deal (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Kyle Wilson (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and nine hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Florida hit a season-high four doubles in its victory.