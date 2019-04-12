Grenier, Neustrom and Hall lead Delmarva in win

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Cadyn Grenier, Robert Neustrom and Adam Hall each had three hits, as the Delmarva Shorebirds beat the Lakewood BlueClaws 5-3 on Friday.

Neustrom singled three times, scoring two runs.

Delmarva started the scoring in the first inning when Hall scored on a single and Neustrom scored when a runner was thrown out.

After Delmarva added three runs, the BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Jonathan Guzman scored on a wild pitch and Malvin Matos hit an RBI single.

The BlueClaws saw their comeback attempt come up short after Guzman hit an RBI single, bringing home Carlos De La Cruz in the ninth inning to cut the Delmarva lead to 5-3.

Delmarva starter Grayson Rodriguez (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Victor Santos (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings.