Sports

Russian soccer player apologizes for road rage beating

The Associated Press

MOSCOW

Spartak Moscow midfielder Ayaz Guliyev has apologized after he was accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car before getting out and beating him.

Spartak says Guliyev was driving to training on Wednesday when he "got into a conflict with a pedestrian and used brute force against him."

Spartak says "both sides resolved their conflict" soon after.

In a statement on the club website, Guliyev says "I behaved aggressively and admit my guilt." He also apologized to the victim, the club and Spartak fans.

Russian tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets reported the person Guliyev struck was an American and that he had later paid the man's medical expenses for a broken nose.

  Comments  

Read Next

LEADING OFF: Homer-happy Mariners, Brewers-Dodgers rematch

Sports

LEADING OFF: Homer-happy Mariners, Brewers-Dodgers rematch

The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Homer-happy Mariners (13-2) host Houston, Brewers-Dodgers NLCS rematch, Trout hopes to return from injury at Wrigley, Alonso putting on rookie power show, Royals try to end 10-game skid.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Marlins look to stop 4-game losing streak

Sports

Dodgers look to break 4-game skid

Sports

Los Angeles takes 6-game win streak into matchup with Chicago

Sports

Struggling Rockies look to break 6-game slide

Sports

Mets to visit Braves Friday

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service