Mets to visit Braves Friday

New York Mets (8-4, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-5, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 10.24 ERA) Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets on Friday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 34 total triples last season.