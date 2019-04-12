Sports

Mets to visit Braves Friday

The Associated Press

New York Mets (8-4, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-5, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 10.24 ERA) Braves: Kyle Wright (0-1, 4.36 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the New York Mets on Friday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .257 as a team.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York averaged 7.9 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 34 total triples last season.

  Comments  

Read Next

Tkachuk, Smith lift Flames over Avalanche 4-0 in Game 1

Sports

Tkachuk, Smith lift Flames over Avalanche 4-0 in Game 1

The Associated Press

Tkachuk scores twice, Smith makes 26 saves for first playoff shutout in nearly seven years as Flames blank the Avalanche 4-0 in Game 1 of their first-round Western Conference playoff series.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Thursday Sports in Brief

Sports

Gore, Podorsky lead Lake Elsinore to 9-1 win over Inland Empire

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service