Harris’ single leads Oaxaca to 2-1 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Alonzo Harris hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 2-1 win over the Tigres de Quintana Roo on Friday.

Omar Meza scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and stole second.

In the bottom of the first, Quintana Roo grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Ruben Sosa. Oaxaca answered in the sixth inning when Eury Perez hit a solo home run.

Carlos Felix (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brandon Cunniff (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.