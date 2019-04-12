Roberson’s triple leads Monterrey to 13-7 win over Durango

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Chris Roberson hit a two-run triple in the fourth inning, leading the Sultanes de Monterrey to a 13-7 win over the Generales de Durango on Thursday.

The triple by Roberson capped a three-run inning and gave the Sultanes a 3-1 lead after Felix Perez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Trailing 8-3, the Generales cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jon Kemmer hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Santiago Gonzalez.

The Sultanes later added three runs in the seventh and two in the ninth. In the seventh, Roberson drove in two runs and Marco Guzman drove in one, while Ali Solis hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

Monterrey starter Marco Tovar (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tiago Da Silva (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Daniel Mayora homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Generales. Gonzalez homered and singled, driving home three runs.