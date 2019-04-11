Sports

Sosa, Edman lead the way for Memphis

The Associated Press

San Antonio, Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Edmundo Sosa homered and singled as the Memphis Redbirds beat the San Antonio Missions 6-3 on Thursday.

Tommy Edman doubled and singled twice with two runs for Memphis.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, San Antonio grabbed the lead when it scored three runs, including a double by Jacob Nottingham that scored Cory Spangenberg.

After tying the game in the third, the Redbirds took the lead for good with three runs in the seventh inning. Sosa hit a solo home run en route to the three-run lead.

Alex Reyes (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Miguel Sanchez (0-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

