Martin’s double leads Greensboro to 4-0 win over Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 4-0 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday.

The double by Martin scored Zac Susi and Connor Kaiser to break a scoreless tie.

The Grasshoppers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. Fabricio Macias scored on a single in the sixth before coming home on a balk in the ninth.

Greensboro starter Osvaldo Bido (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Sauer (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed two runs on just two hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The RiverDogs were blanked for the first time this season, while the Grasshoppers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.