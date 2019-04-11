Sports

Martin’s double leads Greensboro to 4-0 win over Charleston

The Associated Press

Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Mason Martin hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 4-0 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Thursday.

The double by Martin scored Zac Susi and Connor Kaiser to break a scoreless tie.

The Grasshoppers later tacked on a run in both the sixth and ninth innings. Fabricio Macias scored on a single in the sixth before coming home on a balk in the ninth.

Greensboro starter Osvaldo Bido (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Matt Sauer (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed two runs on just two hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The RiverDogs were blanked for the first time this season, while the Grasshoppers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

  Comments  

Read Next

Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work on first-round player with huge boom (or bust) potential

Armando Salguero

Miami Dolphins have done a lot of work on first-round player with huge boom (or bust) potential

The Miami Dolphins need a pass rusher and have been investigating Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary, who has the potential to be a huge contributor or a huge bust as a first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service