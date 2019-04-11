Fernandez, Trejo lead Hartford to 10-5 win over New Hampshire

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Vince Fernandez hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Alan Trejo had three hits and scored two runs as the Hartford Yard Goats topped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 10-5 on Thursday.
The home run by Fernandez scored Bret Boswell and Tyler Nevin to give the Yard Goats a 7-3 lead.
New Hampshire answered in the next half-inning when Brock Lundquist hit a two-run single to get within two.
The Yard Goats later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and eighth innings to secure the victory.
Heath Holder (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while New Hampshire starter Hector Perez (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.
Hartford hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.
In the losing effort, Kevin Smith, Nash Knight and Forrest Wall each had three hits for New Hampshire. The Fisher Cats also recorded a season-high 14 base hits.
Comments