Moesquit’s sac fly leads Frederick to 3-2 win over Salem

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Kirvin Moesquit hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, driving in Yeltsin Gudino with the go-ahead run, as the Frederick Keys beat the Salem Red Sox 3-2 on Thursday.

Gudino scored after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Mason McCoy.

The sacrifice fly by Moesquit scored Gudino to give the Keys a 3-2 lead.

Zach Jarrett scored on a passed ball in the second inning to give the Keys a 1-0 lead. The Red Sox came back to take a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Jagger Rusconi hit an RBI double, driving in Pedro Castellanos.

Frederick tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when McCoy hit an RBI single, bringing home Gudino.

McCoy doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base in the win.

Travis Seabrooke (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Jake Thompson (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Several Red Sox chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Tanner Nishioka reached base three times. The Red Sox squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss.