Sports

Former Alabama, Jets receiver Ardarius Stewart arrested

The Associated Press

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Former Alabama and NFL receiver Ardarius Stewart has been arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

Tuscaloosa police say the 25-year-old Stewart was pulled over about 1:40 a.m. Thursday for driving with an expired tag. Passenger Demarcus Marshall was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana first degree.

Stewart was a third-round pick by the New York Jets in 2017. He was waived last October after serving a two-game suspension to start last season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers.

Stewart caught six passes for 82 yards as a rookie.

He was signed to Oakland's practice squad in November, but waived two weeks later. Washington then signed him to its practice squad in December, but waived him just five days later.

Stewart had 117 catches for 1,564 yards and 12 touchdowns his final two seasons with Alabama. He skipped his senior season to enter the draft.

  Comments  

Read Next

Capitals jump out to early lead, hang on to beat Hurricanes

Sports

Capitals jump out to early lead, hang on to beat Hurricanes

The Associated Press

NHL Playoff Capsules.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS

Sports

Mateo, Murphy and Brown lead Las Vegas in win

Sports

Bart leads San Jose to 6-2 win over Visalia

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service