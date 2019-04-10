Sports

Embiid may miss 76ers’ playoff opener with knee issue

The Associated Press

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends Chicago Bulls guard Walt Lemon Jr. (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Chicago. The 76ers won 116-96.
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) defends Chicago Bulls guard Walt Lemon Jr. (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Chicago. The 76ers won 116-96. David Banks AP Photo
PHILADELPHIA

Joel Embiid's achy left knee may prevent the All-Star from playing in the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff opener.

General manager Elton Brand said Wednesday that Embiid was expected to play in the postseason, but added it was "possible" the 7-foot center wouldn't be ready for the first game. Embiid sat out Wednesday's regular season finale against Chicago, his fifth absence in seven games to close out the season.

Embiid is averaging 27.5 points and 13.6 rebounds but has missed 14 games since the All-Star break due to rest and injury.

Philadelphia, the No. 3 seed, will play either Orlando or Brooklyn in the first round of the playoffs.

