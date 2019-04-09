Pearce leads West Michigan to 7-6 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Jordan Pearce hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 7-6 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday.

The home run by Pearce scored Nick Ames to give the Whitecaps a 3-1 lead.

Trailing 7-3, the Lugnuts cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Reggie Pruitt hit a two-run home run and Johnny Aiello drew a bases-loaded walk.

Angel De Jesus (1-0) got the win in relief while Joey Pulido (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Lugnuts squandered some scoring chances, leaving 13 runners on base in the loss. Alejandro Kirk homered and singled for the Lugnuts. Pruitt homered and doubled, driving in three runs.