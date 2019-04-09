Sports
Bohm’s run leads Lakewood to 6-3 win over Hagerstown
LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Alec Bohm scored on a wild pitch in the third inning, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 6-3 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Tuesday.
The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead before Malvin Matos scored on a wild pitch and Matt Kroon scored on a single later in the inning.
Trailing 5-1, the Suns cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jose Sanchez hit a two-run double.
The BlueClaws tacked on another run in the eighth when Jonathan Guzman scored on a wild pitch.
Lakewood left-hander Ethan Lindow (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over four innings.
Jamori Blash tripled and doubled for the Suns.
