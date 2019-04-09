Sports

Whatley’s single leads Hickory over Greensboro in 10 innings

The Associated Press

Greensboro, North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Matt Whatley hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Hickory Crawdads to a 3-1 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Chris Seise scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Hickory added an insurance run when Whatley scored when a runner was thrown out.

Cole Uvila (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Logan Stoelke (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

