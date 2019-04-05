Sports

In-Kyung Kim back on top at ANA, 7 years after 1-foot miss

By JOHN NICHOLSON AP Sports Writer

In-Kyung Kim, of South Korea, hits from the fairway on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club Friday, April 5, 2019, in Rancho Mirage, Calif.
In-Kyung Kim, of South Korea, hits from the fairway on the second hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club Friday, April 5, 2019, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Chris Carlson AP Photo
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif.

Seven years after missing a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation and losing a playoff, In-Kyung Kim was back on top at the ANA Inspiration.

Kim shot a 7-under 65 in mostly calm morning conditions Friday at Mission Hills to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend in the first major golf championship of the year. The 30-year-old South Korean had an 8-under 136 total.

In 2012, Kim missed the short par putt to fall into a playoff and lost when Sun Young Yoo birdied the first extra hole.

Katherine Kirk was second, bogeying the final two holes in a 68.

First-round leader Ally McDonald followed her opening 68 in the wind Thursday afternoon with a 72 in the morning to remain at 4 under. Founders Cup winner Jin Young Ko also was 4 under after a 71 in the afternoon wind.

