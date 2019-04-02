Sports

Canadiens beat Lightning to strengthen chance for wild card

The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Montreal.
Montreal Canadiens center Max Domi, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's fourth goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Montreal. The Canadian Press via AP Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL

Artturi Lehkonen and Max Domi scored in the third period to lead Montreal to a 4-2 win over the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, keeping the Canadiens within reach for a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal and Columbus both have 94 points and two games left in the regular season. But the Blue Jackets currently own the tiebreaker.

Nate Thompson and Joel Armia also scored for the Canadiens (43-29-8), who improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Carey Price stopped 22 shots for his 35th win of the season.

Steven Stamkos and Cedric Paquette scored for the Presidents' Trophy-winning Lightning (60-16-4), who were playing their third game in four nights.

  Comments  

Read Next

One more year? NBA Draft analyst breaks down UK players’ chances to go pro.

College Sports

One more year? NBA Draft analyst breaks down UK players’ chances to go pro.

Over the next few weeks, Kentucky basketball players will finalize their NBA Draft decisions, and the Cats are expected to lose a few to the pros. ESPN analyst breaks down Tyler Herro, Ashton Hagans and others.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPORTS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service