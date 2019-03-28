Renaming of Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum criticized

FILE - This July 1, 2009, file photo, shows the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a pair of athlete statues installed for the 1984 Olympics, foreground, in Los Angeles. The University of Southern California's sale of naming rights for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is being criticized as dishonoring the historic stadium's dedication as a memorial to soldiers who fought and died in World War I. USC announced last year that the stadium will be renamed United Airlines Memorial Coliseum as part of a $270 million renovation of the facility, which opened in 1923. Charlie Riedel AP Photo