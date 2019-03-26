Heat raise Chris Bosh’s No. 1 jersey to the rafters

Former Miami Heat player Chris Bosh speaks at a press conference before the team's retirement of his jersey at halftime of an NBA game between the Heat and the Orlando Magic, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Miami. Bosh played 13 seasons, the first seven in Toronto and the last six in Miami. He averaged 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds, was an All-Star 11 times and won two championships. Joe Skipper AP Photo