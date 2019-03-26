With new deal, Eloy Jimenez makes White Sox opening roster

FILE - In this July 10, 2016, file photo, World Team's Eloy Jimenez hits against the U.S. Team during the seventh inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game in San Diego. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press Wednesday, March 20, 2019, that the Chicago White Sox are nearing a $43 million, six-year contract with highly regarded outfield prospect Eloy Jimenez. Lenny Ignelzi, File AP Photo