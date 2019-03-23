Sports

Watch Kentucky outfielder Jaren Shelby’s ridiculous catch.

By Jason Dill

March 23, 2019 06:31 PM

University of Kentucky outfielder Jaren Shelby, a Lexington native, made a catch worthy of appearing on ESPN SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays list.

Shelby, who played junior college baseball at State College of Florida in Bradenton and is cousins with Major League Baseball player Josh Harrison, darted from right-center field to make a diving catch in the left-center field gap in the top of the fourth of a 5-3 loss to Texas A&M on Friday.

Watch video of Shelby’s catch below:

