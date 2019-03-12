Top 10 NFL free agents of all time.

FILE - In this March 20, 2012, file photo, new Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, center, is flanked by Broncos owner Pat Bowlin, left, and vice president John Elway during a NFL football news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Manning was coming off neck fusion surgery that sidelined him in 2011 when the Colts released him so they could turn their team over to rookie Andrew Luck. Despite the uncertainty over his health, Manning was courted by several teams and chose the Broncos. Ed Andrieski, File AP Photo