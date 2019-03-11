Sports

Real Madrid gets a familiar face as new coach with a legend returning, reports say

By Jason Dill

March 11, 2019 01:24 PM

In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane acknowledges applause as he arrives for a charity soccer match at the U Arena in Nanterre, north of Paris, France. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly returning to coach Real Madrid less than a year after leading the team to three straight Champions League titles. The Spanish television channel La Sexta says on Monday, March 11, 2019 the former France great will replace Santiago Solari, who couldn't keep Madrid from enduring one of its worst collapses in recent history.
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane acknowledges applause as he arrives for a charity soccer match at the U Arena in Nanterre, north of Paris, France. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly returning to coach Real Madrid less than a year after leading the team to three straight Champions League titles. The Spanish television channel La Sexta says on Monday, March 11, 2019 the former France great will replace Santiago Solari, who couldn’t keep Madrid from enduring one of its worst collapses in recent history. Thibault Camus AP
In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, Former Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane acknowledges applause as he arrives for a charity soccer match at the U Arena in Nanterre, north of Paris, France. Zinedine Zidane is reportedly returning to coach Real Madrid less than a year after leading the team to three straight Champions League titles. The Spanish television channel La Sexta says on Monday, March 11, 2019 the former France great will replace Santiago Solari, who couldn’t keep Madrid from enduring one of its worst collapses in recent history. Thibault Camus AP

Zinedine Zidane, the legendary midfield maestro, is returning to Real Madrid for a second stint as its manager, according to various reports.

Zidane, who starred for the club as a player and was a World Cup winner with France in 1998, guided Real Madrid to three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles before leaving the club in May.

After Dutch side Ajax upset the three-time defending champions last week in the Champions League’s Round of 16, the Spanish giants parted ways with Santiago Solari.

That paved the way for Zidane to return, where he is expected to be announced as Real Madrid’s new coach on Monday afternoon, according to Marca.

The BBC reports Real Madrid president Florentino Perez will give Zidane authority to manage the team and manage decisions for the first.

That means Zidane will have a say in transfers during the summer period, which he previously didn’t have the full authority in his previous term with Real Madrid.

