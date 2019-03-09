Evans scores 23 to lift VCU past St. Joseph’s 75-63

Marcus Evans had 23 points as VCU won its 12th consecutive game, topping Saint Joseph's 75-63 on Friday night.
Issac Vann had 15 points for VCU (25-6, 16-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). De'Riante Jenkins added 11 points and six rebounds. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds for the hosts.
Charlie Brown had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (13-18, 6-12). Lamarr Kimble added 15 points. Jared Bynum had 10 points.
___
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments