House kills bill for single North Dakota time zone

The North Dakota House has killed a bill that would make Central time the state's official time zone.
The measure failed 81-11 on Wednesday.
A dozen of North Dakota's 53 counties, all of them west of the Missouri River, are either partially or wholly within the Mountain time zone.
In North Dakota, many refer to Central time as "fast time." Central time is one hour ahead of Mountain.
The idea of one time zone has been proposed in the Legislature several times over the years but has never gotten needed support.
