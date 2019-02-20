Funeral held for NYPD detective killed by friendly fire

FILE - In this undated photo provided by the New York City Police Department, Det. Brian Simonsen is shown. The New York City police detective killed by friendly fire last week in Queens is being laid to rest. Simonsen's funeral Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the Roman Catholic Church of St. Rosalie in Hampton Bays is expected to draw thousands of people, including police officers and more than 500 New York City firefighters. (New York City Police Department via AP, File) AP