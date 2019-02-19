Noem admin projects big cost to ending presumptive probation

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2014, file photo Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem's administration is projecting a measure to reverse South Dakota's presumptive probation policy that could spur an influx of prisoners, potentially costing the state millions of dollars each year and requiring at least $33.3 million for new prison facilities. Opposition from the governor's finance agency and the Corrections Department during a Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, bill hearing put Noem's administration at odds with Ravnsborg, the state' Attorney General, over the cornerstone of his legislative agenda. Dirk Lammers, File AP Photo