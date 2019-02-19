Hagedorn focuses on adoption in first Supreme Court ad

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn poses outside the Baraboo Public Library in Baraboo, Wis. Hagedorn serves on the board of a private school that prohibits anyone working there from being in a gay relationship and could expel students who are gay. Groups that advocate for gay rights in Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, said Hagedorn's involvement with the Augustine Academy in Waukesha disqualifies him from being able to serve as a fair, impartial judge on the state's Supreme Court. Baraboo News Republic via AP, File Tim Damos