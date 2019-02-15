Broncos inform Marshall they won’t pick up his option

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2018, file photo, Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall gestures after an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Denver. Even though Brandon Marshall was expecting it, Friday's, Feb. 15, 2019, news that he'd probably played his last game in Denver threw him for a bit of a loop. "It's just different when it's in the news and everybody knows about it and it's not just you and your agent talking about it," Marshall said after the Broncos told his agent, Drew Rosenhause, they didn't plan to pick up Marshall's option. Jack Dempsey, File AP Photo