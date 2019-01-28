Soccer activists campaign for release of Bahraini refugee

Former Australian national team captain Craig Foster walks after a briefing on the illegal detention of refugee football player Hakeem al-Araibi at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Foster is carrying some 50'000 petition signatures and supporting documents that demand his immediate release. Al-Araibi has been detained in a Bangkok detention centre for two months, facing imminent extradition to Bahrain. Keystone via AP Ennio Leanza