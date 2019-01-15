Sports

Kings’ Shumpert stopped by security at Blazers locker room

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 03:10 AM

Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Kings guard Iman Shumpert has been stopped from going into Portland's locker room by arena and Trail Blazers security after Sacramento's 115-107 victory Monday night.

Shumpert apparently was angry at Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who set a hard screen in the second half.

"Some stuff needed to be between me and him, a conversation between two men," Shumpert said. "Some stuff happened out there that we needed to have a conversation about. That's it."

Nurkic shrugged it off.

"I'm not going to worry about it," he said. "He's going into retirement soon. I'm not going to worry about a guy who's going into retirement soon."

The 28-year-old Shumpert was called for a technical foul in the third quarter. He later had to be walked to the bench by a teammate after arguing with someone on Portland's bench.

  Comments  