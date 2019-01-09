Saints: Payton used Lombardi Trophy, cash, as motivation

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2010, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the team's NFL Super Bowl 44 football game in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. The Saints won 31-17. The Lombardi Trophy, stacks of cash totaling more than $200,000 and a Super Bowl ring were among the sights Saints players saw when they showed up at team headquarters this week to prepare for their playoff opener. Several players said after practice Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, that Payton put the iconic silver trophy and the approximate amount of bonus money paid to Super Bowl-winning players on display to remind them of what could be theirs if they win three more games, starting with Sunday’s divisional-round clash with the defending champion Eagles in the Superdome. Eric Gay, File AP Photo