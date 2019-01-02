US midfielder Pulisic to join Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League group A soccer match between Club Brugge and Borussia Dortmund at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges, Belgium. Borussia Dortmund said in a statement on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 that Chelsea found an agreement with Pulisic but he will remain on loan in Dortmund until the end of the season. Francisco Seco, file AP Photo