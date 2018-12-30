Florida offensive tackle Taylor leaving school early for NFL

Florida offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor is forgoing his final year of college eligibility and entering the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior announced his decision via social media Saturday night after the Gators beat Michigan 41-15 in the Peach Bowl . Taylor also signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus.
Taylor was a three-year starter at Florida, part of an offensive line that played better as the 2018 season progressed. The Gators (10-3) allowed 18 sacks, including a season-high three against the Wolverines.
Taylor is the second Florida player to decide to turn pro. Defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson declared for the draft in late November but still played in the Peach Bowl and was named the game's defensive MVP.
Defensive end Jachai Polite, linebacker Vosean Joseph and running back Jordan Scarlett are others considering leaving school early for the NFL.
