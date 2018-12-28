Michigan looking to beat Florida again in Peach Bowl debut

File-This Oct. 13, 2018, shows Michigan running back Chris Evans (12) shaking the tackle of Wisconsin cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Evans, a junior, may lead Michigan’s running back committee in the Peach Bowl, that also is expected to include Tru Wilson and Christian Turner. Paul Sancya, File AP Photo