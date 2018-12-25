Points at a premium between Cal and TCU at Cheez-It Bowl

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, California head coach Justin Wilcox walks on the sideline during the first half of his team's NCAA college football game against Colorado in Berkeley, Calif. California, TCU looking to close out 2018 season on a high note at Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 26, after struggling to gain bowl eligibility. Cal is looking for its first bowl win in its second season under coach Wilcox after becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2015. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo