No. 22 Army going for 1st 11-win season in Armed Forces Bowl

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Army running back Darnell Woolfolk (33) carries as Oklahoma linebacker Curtis Bolton (18) defends during an NCAA college football game between Army and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. Army will face Houston on Saturday, Dec. 22, in the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. In an era where aerial assaults are the norm, Army coach Jeff Monken maintains a simple formula for success--keep the ball--and nobody does that better than the No. 22 Black Knights (10-2) with their potent triple option and stable of bruising runners. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo