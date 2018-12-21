Miami, USC have work to do as early signing period ends

FILE - In this Dec. 30, 2017, file photo, Miami head coach Mark Richt enters the field during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Some traditional recruiting heavyweights have plenty of work to do in the next several weeks to sign the level of talent they usually attract each year. As college football’s early signing period concluded Friday, Southern California was outside the top 20 and Miami wasn’t in the top 30 of the team standings in composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. Joe Skipper, File AP Photo