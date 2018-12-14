NFL’s theme song should be “Meet Me In The Middle.”

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 file photo, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel watches play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn. Titans coach Mike Vrabel is trying to ignore any playoff chatter as his team heads to the Meadowlands to face the Giants, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2019. James Kenney, File AP Photo