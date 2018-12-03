K-State begins search for Snyder’s successor (again)

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Kansas State head coach Bill Snyder wave at fans before an NCAA college football game against South Dakota, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State has gone through the unenviable process of replacing a legend once before, and results were so disappointing that Bill Snyder came out of retirement to put the program back on track. Now, the Wildcats get a do-over. The 79-year-old Snyder announced in a statement Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, he was retiring for a second and final time as the coach at Kansas State. Charlie Riedel, File AP Photo