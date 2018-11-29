George Perles, citing health, resigns as MSU trustee

George Perles has resigned as a member of Michigan State University's governing board after nearly 12 years, citing his age and health.
Perles was a former Michigan State football coach and athletic director before winning election as a trustee in 2006. A Democrat, he was re-elected to an eight-year term in 2014.
The 84-year-old Perles has Parkinson's disease, and he says the consequences "continue to grow." In a statement dated Wednesday, he says he and wife Sally "need to make our life smaller as we age and consider our quality of life."
Brian Breslin, chairman of the Michigan State board, suggested Gov. Rick Snyder would name a replacement and not leave it to the next governor, Gretchen Whitmer.
In September, a woman alleged that Perles covered up a rape allegation against sports doctor Larry Nassar when Perles was athletic director in 1992. Pat Perles called it a "fabrication" and insisted his father had never met the woman.
Comments