Former basketball player killed in Kansas murder-suicide

Authorities have identified a former college basketball player in Kentucky as the victim of a murder-suicide in suburban Kansas City.
Police in Shawnee, Kansas, found the bodies of 27-year-old Courtney Bivins, of Kansas City, Missouri, and 34-year-old Joshua Mobley, of Mission, Kansas, near a park on Sunday. Police say Mobley shot Bivins and then himself. Police in Kansas said they were "close friends" but weren't in a domestic relationship.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Bivins played in 19 games at Western Kentucky University before transferring to Campbellsville University, where she graduated in 2013 with a biology degree. Campbellsville said Bivins, who previously went by the last name of Clifton, was a nurse and had been "actively pursuing a career field in anesthesiology."
Campbellsville Sports Information Director Jordan Alves said Bivins, who ranked 14th in the NAIA for three-point shooting and 18th for total scoring during her senior year, could "shoot it with the best of them." She is also ranked 14th on Campbellsville's women's all-time scoring record.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy," Campbellsville President Michael V. Carter said in a release. "Courtney was fun to watch on the court, and I remember her talents fondly during her time as a Lady Tiger. We ask that everyone involved with Campbellsville University keep the Clifton and Bivins families in their prayers during this time."
The university said funeral arrangements have not been made.
