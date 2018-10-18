Jaguars trying to straighten out turnovers against Texans

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2016, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) during the second half of an NFL football game in Houston. The Jaguars are trying to straighten out their turnover issue ahead of their game agains the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The Jags have been careless with the football through six games and have done considerably less to create fumbles and interceptions. The result is Jacksonville sits next to last in turnover margin at minus-9. Finding a way to end the trend against the Houston Texans could be the difference between first place in the AFC South and a three-game losing streak. Eric Christian Smith, File AP Photo